Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Maharashtra, Karnataka Kho Kho teams dominate on Day 3

Maharashtra dominated the U-17 and U-21 categories. In the U-17 while the boys from Maharashtra defeated Karnataka 10-4, the girls' in the category had a slow start as they did not secure any points in the first innings against Gujarat.

However, the Maharashtra girls came from behind in the 3rd innings and clinched 10 points to win the match by 4 points. In the U-21 category, the Maharashtra girls completely overshadowed Andhra Pradesh by fetching 11 points in the first inning itself.

Andhra could only manage 2 points at the end of the 2nd innings. The match ended with Maharashtra winning by an innings and 5 points.

While Karnataka girls in the U-21 category beat Haryana 7-3, in the U-17 category the girls overpowered Assam and won by a huge margin of 12 points and an innings.

Besides Karnataka, Gujarat boys also won against Andhra Pradesh in the U-17 category. The boys dominated the first half with a 7-0 scoreline. Andhra boys showed some resilience in the second half by clinching 6 points but that was not enough to stop Gujarat as they added 9 more points to account in their second innings, to win the match by 10 points.

For Kerala, the boys' U-17 team crushed Assam's confidence in the first half itself as they put 18 Assamese defenders off the mat while Assam could only manage with 5 points at the end of 2nd innings. In the 3rd innings, Assam could only add 7 more points to the kitty which resulted in Kerala winning the match by 6 points and an innings.

The girls in the U-17 category, however, could not go past Haryana. The girls lost to Haryana by a single point.

Source: Media Release