Khelo India Youth Games to start from January 9

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the Minister alongside Khelo India stars Manu Bhaker, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Saurabh Chaudhary, Lakshya Sen, Esha Singh, Tababi Devi, and Srihari Natraj started the countdown to Khelo India Youth Games with an evocative "#5MinuteAur" campaign.

Sport isn't just a medium to achieve excellence but an important instrument for the overall development of a person, a personality & a fit & strong society.



Sports & education go hand in hand, the lessons learnt on the field are as important as the ones in the books.

Scheduled to take place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, the Games will see over 10,000 participants from 29 states and seven Union Territories taking part in the two age categories -- under 17 and under 21.

In its inaugural edition, Khelo India had a strong message "Kheloge Kudoge Banoge lajawaab" encouraging more kids to play every day, it was an effort towards changing an age-old belief. Building on the core of this message through the #5MinuteAur campaign, the Ministry wants India to encourage kids to play for those extra five minutes.

"The success of Khelo India School Games is a testimony to the hunger and multitude of sporting talent in India. Buoyed by the terrific response for Khelo India School Games and with an aim to increase participation in sports across all age groups, we have not just added two sports this year but have also increased the age limit to allow even more enthusiasts to participate and flourish," Rathore said.

Elated to have attended the Jersey Launch of Khelo India Youth Games Maharashtra 2019.



This year, Khelo India School Games have grown into Khelo India Youth Games, & will witness 3 times the participation



Maharashtra won the bid to host the prestigious 2019 edition of KIYG.

Star India has expanded the broadcast coverage for the second edition. The coverage of the upcoming season will include live telecast in five languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English) and telecast of all 18 disciplines of both age groups.