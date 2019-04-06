English

Kim's birdie blitz earns ANA Inspiration lead

By
Kim In-kyung
Ally McDonald surrendered her ANA Inspiration lead to Kim In-kyung, as the South Korean sunk eight birdies in the second round.

California, April 6: Kim In-kyung roared into a three-shot lead in the LPGA Tour's ANA Inspiration courtesy of a seven-under second round of 65 on Friday.

Kim made four birdies on the front nine and four more on the way back in, with just a single dropped shot at seven, to reach eight under at Rancho Mirage in California.

Australian Katherine Kirk's four-under 68 saw her move into outright second at five under.

Overnight leader Ally McDonald carded an even-par 72 to slip into a tie for third alongside Kim's compatriot Ko Jin-young, who posted a one-under 71.

A five-way tie for fifth at three under features Americans Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang, China's Jing Yan, Charley Hull of England and South Korean Park Sung-hyun.

Defending champion Pernilla Lindberg missed the cut after a six-over 78 left her tied for 82nd.

    Read more about: review golf lpga tour birdies bogeys
    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
