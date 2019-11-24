Kipchoge and Muhammad scoop World Athlete of the Year awards

It was a year to remember for marathon great Kipchoge, who won in London for a fourth time in April with a course-record time.

Kipchoge then ran a sub two-hour time last month, with the Kenyan clocking a 1:59:40.2 in Vienna.

"I hope I inspire the human race. I'm just really happy to make history. I hope it was a big inspiration to the next generation," Kipchoge said at the World Athletics Awards in Monaco on Saturday (November 23).

Marathon king @EliudKipchoge is crowned Male Athlete of the Year 🏆🇰🇪#AthleticsAwards pic.twitter.com/XlR6NR79PI — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) November 23, 2019

Olympic champion Muhammad was named Female Athlete of the Year after she won World Championship gold in the 400 metres in Doha having twice broken the world record in 2019.

"It's been an amazing year. It's been a tough year but I'm so thankful. I never imagined ending the year like this," she said.