KKFI 2021 Super League Kho Kho: Rhinos, Cheetahs off to winning start on opening day

The tournament, which is part of the KKFI and Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK)'s first-ever scientific training camp, will see total prize money of 5 lakhs.

Month-long scientific analysis of players to culminate with KKFI's 2021 Super League Kho Kho Tournament

The men's event saw four round-robin matches played with two each in Pool A and Pool B while one women match was played on the opening day. In the Pool A matches Rhinos beat Ninjas 37-32 while Cheetahs registered a thrilling 40-39 win in a closely-contested game against Jaguars.

However, in the Pool B matches, Frisky Rangers beat Sharks 40-36 and Panthers held to draw against Pahadi Billas with a score of 35 points each. Meanwhile, the women's teams which are also named Panthers and Cheetahs, Panthers defeated Cheetahs by four points with the final scoreline standing at 13-9.

The eight men's teams, divided into Pool A and Pool B, will play their round-robin matches on Saturday (February 13) in their respective pools while the top two teams from each group will progress into the semi-finals. The final match will be played on February 15. However, two teams participating in the women's event will be playing one match a day and the team with maximum wins will be declared the winner.

Source: Media Release