Ko wins ANA Inspiration for maiden major

By
Ko Jin-young
Ko Jin-young finished ahead of countrywoman Lee Mi-hyang as she celebrated her fourth career title and second in three weeks.

California, April 8: South Korean Ko Jin-young claimed her maiden major title after taking out the ANA Inspiration on Sunday.

Ko carded a two-under-par 70 as she won the LPGA Tour's first major tournament of the year by three strokes in Rancho Mirage in California.

World number five Ko, who held a one-shot lead after 54 holes, overcame bogeys at the 13th and 14th with birdies at the 16th and 18th to reign supreme.

The 23-year-old finished ahead of countrywoman Lee Mi-hyang (70) as she celebrated her fourth career title and second in three weeks.

Lexi Thompson (67) earned third position, four strokes behind Ko and one ahead of Carlota Ciganda (68) and In-Kyung Kim (74).

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
