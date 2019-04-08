Ko wins ANA Inspiration for maiden major

Ko carded a two-under-par 70 as she won the LPGA Tour's first major tournament of the year by three strokes in Rancho Mirage in California.

World number five Ko, who held a one-shot lead after 54 holes, overcame bogeys at the 13th and 14th with birdies at the 16th and 18th to reign supreme.

The 23-year-old finished ahead of countrywoman Lee Mi-hyang (70) as she celebrated her fourth career title and second in three weeks.

A dream becomes reality. Congratulations Jin Young Ko, you are a Major Champion! @ANAinspiration pic.twitter.com/GCOpUg9Y0y — LPGA (@LPGA) April 8, 2019

Lexi Thompson (67) earned third position, four strokes behind Ko and one ahead of Carlota Ciganda (68) and In-Kyung Kim (74).