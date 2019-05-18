English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Clinical Koepka makes history to open commanding US PGA lead

By
Brooks Koepka
After a course-record 63, Brooks Koepka signed for a second round of 65 to move seven shots clear at the US PGA Championship.

Bethpage, May 18: Brooks Koepka made history for the second successive day at the US PGA Championship as he reached the halfway stage with a commanding seven-shot lead.

After breaking the course record with an opening round of 63, the defending champion followed up by signing for a 65 at Bethpage Black on Friday to leave him sitting pretty at the summit on 12 under par.

His combined total of 128 shots is the lowest recorded after 36 holes at a major, a remarkable achievement at a course considered to be one of the toughest in the world.

Koepka had three birdies on his front nine as he went out in 32 and despite two dropped shots on the back nine – his first bogey of the tournament coming at the 10th hole – a three at the par-four 18th helped secure a comfortable cushion over nearest rivals Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 3 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue