Clinical Koepka makes history to open commanding US PGA lead

After breaking the course record with an opening round of 63, the defending champion followed up by signing for a 65 at Bethpage Black on Friday to leave him sitting pretty at the summit on 12 under par.

His combined total of 128 shots is the lowest recorded after 36 holes at a major, a remarkable achievement at a course considered to be one of the toughest in the world.

Koepka had three birdies on his front nine as he went out in 32 and despite two dropped shots on the back nine – his first bogey of the tournament coming at the 10th hole – a three at the par-four 18th helped secure a comfortable cushion over nearest rivals Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.

Brooks Koepka has the largest 36-hole lead in PGA Championship history with a seven shot lead over the field. pic.twitter.com/KOmULKEDae — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2019