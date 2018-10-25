Polo: La Pegasus to be Principal Sponsors of 125th Argentine Open Polo Tournament

The first-ever partnership by an Indian Polo establishment with the ultimate Grand Slam of Polo aims to revive the sport and give it a professional recognition in India.

The Argentinian Open is the biggest championship in the world of Polo which will take place in November-December 2018. The annual tournament witnesses some of the best players displaying their formidable skills on the field and making it an unforgettable experience.

In-return, La Pegasus Polo Team is scheduled to tour Argentina during March 2019 and play a series of high goal polo matches. The team will comprise of the top Indian polo professionals to compete at a level that no Indian Team has competed at before.

The final match of this series will be played at Cancha Uno (Field No.1) at Palermo, The Cathedral of Polo (Equivalent to the Lords Stadium of Cricket). This would be the first time that a team with all Indian Players would be playing at this venue.

Commenting on La Pegasus association with the biggest global Polo tournament, Mr Sanjay Jindal, Founder/Patron of La Pegasus Polo said, "La Pegasus is playing an important role in promoting the game of Polo in India. It's an honor to associate with the biggest Polo tournament in the world. The association with Argentine Open Polo Tournament is a testimony of our commitment to put Indian Polo on the world map. We are confident that with such initiatives, we'll be able to endorse the modern-day polo in the country."

Last month, the Indian Foundation entered into a first-ever partnership with the world's most successful Polo association - Asociación Argentina de Polo (AAP). This is a first-of-its-kind foray for Argentinian Polo in this part of the world, and at a level of professional polo higher than anything ever witnessed in India. Sponsorship of the Argentine Open is a strategic step in the direction to cement the partnership between AAP and La Pegasus.

With the aim to revive the sport of polo in India, La Pegasus Polo has acquired the largest Private Polo facility in India, located in the NCR region. La Pegasus Polo Center is located at the foothills of the Aravalli hills and is spread across 300 acres, making it the largest private Polo and the equestrian facility in the country.

They will be expending significant resources to ensure the club is seen as among the top platforms to cultivate interest in equestrian sport for riders, spectators, and sponsors. With top-class talent to provide structured training programs, the center will host a wide array of facilities, including world-class floodlit riding and polo arenas, frontline technology for evaluation and medical care of players and horses.