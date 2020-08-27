Lakers president stands behind players after playoff boycott amid protests against racial injustice

English
By Sacha Pisani
Lakers
Jeanie Buss used Twitter to show her support after postseason games were postponed following the Milwaukee Bucks' boycott.

LA, August 27: Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss expressed her full support for NBA players after Wednesday's playoff games were postponed amid protests against racial injustice in the United States.

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks made the call to boycott Game 5 of their first-round Eastern Conference series against the Orlando Magic midweek following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Milwaukee had the chance to seal their spot in the second round of the postseason, but opted to sit out at Walt Disney World Resort after Blake, a black man, was repeatedly shot in the back by police in Wisconsin.

The decision was then taken for all three midweek games to be postponed – the Los Angeles Lakers' Western Conference showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder clash.

The 2019-20 season, being played behind closed doors in Orlando, Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic, is now reportedly in jeopardy as players voice their displeasure in the ongoing fight for justice.

But Lakers boss Buss tweeted: "I was excited to see us play - and hopefully close out our series - tonight. But I stand behind our players, today and always.

"After more than 400 years of cruelty, racism and injustice, we all need to work together to say enough is enough. #JusticeForJacobBlake #WeHearYou."

The Magic, meanwhile, also released a statement after sitting out alongside the Bucks in the east.

"Today we stand united with the NBA Office, the National Basketball Players Association, the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the league condemning bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police against people of colour," the Magic said.

Story first published: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
