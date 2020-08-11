Kuzma's game winner lifts Lakers, Bucks make unwanted NBA history in loss to Raptors

Kuzma nailed a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to see the Lakers past Western Conference rivals the Nuggets at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Lakers forward finished with 25 points in Orlando, while LeBron James put up a double-double of 29 points and 12 assists as Anthony Davis contributed 27 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks were missing key players, but the Eastern Conference's top seed still made unwanted NBA history.

KYLE KUZMA BURIES THE GAME-WINNING JUMPER WITH 0.4 REMAINING! Final in Orlando:@nuggets 121@Lakers 124 pic.twitter.com/BtyeYKBnve — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2020

In the absence of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee went down 114-106 to defending champions the Toronto Raptors, who were also without Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet.

With the loss, the Bucks – who went 52-8 in their first 60 games of the season – fell to 3-8 from their past 13 outings.

The Bucks became the first team in NBA history to have as many or more losses over their final 13 games as they did the entire season prior to that, per STATS.

Booker stars again as Suns stay perfect

The Phoenix Suns improved to 6-0 inside the Orlando bubble since the league's restart after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-101. Devin Booker led the way again with 35 points, including 14-for-14 from the free throw line.

Jimmy Butler (19 points and 11 rebounds) posted a double-double in his return from a foot injury as the Miami Heat closed in on the Eastern Conference fourth seed by topping the Indiana Pacers 114-92.

O'Neale headlines Jazz's woes

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale was scoreless in a 122-114 loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. O'Neale was 0 of four from the field, while he missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc in 14 minutes. Jordan Clarkson (18) was the only Jazz starter to shoot double-digit points.

It was a tough outing for the Thunder, who were held to just 17 points in the third quarter against the Suns. Oklahoma City managed just 37 points in the second half.

CP3 the architect

Chris Paul provided the lob for Thunder team-mate Darius Bazley to dunk emphatically.

CP3 pokes it away and lobs it up to Darius Bazley in transition! @okcthunder 37 @Suns 23 : https://t.co/8YThu0rvDz pic.twitter.com/4Y3JB60G5D — NBA (@NBA) August 10, 2020

Monday's results

Phoenix Suns 128-101 Oklahoma City Thunder

Dallas Mavericks 122-114 Utah Jazz

Toronto Raptors 114-106 Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat 114-92 Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers 124-121 Denver Nuggets

Suns face 76ers

The Suns will look to stay hot when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (August 11). The 76ers will be without All-Star pair Joel Embiid (ankle) and Ben Simmons (knee).