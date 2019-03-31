English

Lakers shut down LeBron James for rest of season

By Opta
Los Angeles, March 31: LeBron James' season is over after the Los Angeles Lakers announced the four-time MVP has been shut down for the final six games so he can recover from injury.

James suffered a groin injury in the Lakers' Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors and missed Los Angeles' next 17 games. The team went 6-11 in his absence and dropped out of the playoff spots.

Los Angeles never recovered and were officially eliminated from playoff contention on March 23.

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season," team president Magic Johnson said in a statement.

"This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers."

James' first season in Los Angeles was a good one statistically as he averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists with the Lakers, but he will wind up missing a total of 27 games - and the team went only 28-27 with him on the floor.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
