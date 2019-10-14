English
Griffin claims maiden PGA Tour title at Houston Open

By Sacha Pisani
Lanto Griffin carded a three-under-par 69 to claim Houston Open title

Houston, October 14: Lanto Griffin captured his first PGA Tour title after winning the Houston Open by one stroke.

Griffin carded a three-under-par 69 to pip fellow Americans Scott Harrington (67) and Mark Hubbard (69) to the trophy on Sunday (October 13).

It was an eventful finish at the Golf Club of Houston, where there was a three-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into the final few holes.

Griffin – the 54-hole leader – carried a one-shot advantage into the fourth round but he was level with Hubbard at 14 under after the turn on Sunday.

A bogey at the 11th handed Hubbard the lead but Harrington capitulated himself into the mix to make it a three-way tie.

Harrington made four birdies over the final seven holes to take the clubhouse lead at 13 under, though Griffin eventually jumped ahead thanks to a birdie at the 16th.

Griffin was not to be denied his maiden Tour title after the 31-year-old two-putted to finish ahead of Harrington and Hubbard at 14 under.

Harris English (66), Xinjun Zhang (66), Talor Gooch (69), Carlos Ortiz (69) and Sepp Straka (69) ended the tournament two shots off the pace in a tie for fourth.

Meanwhile, Bud Cauley (67), Chad Campbell (68), Stewart Cink (69) and Denny McCarthy (69) rounded out the top 10.

Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
