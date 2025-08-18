Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

More sports Las Vegas Aces Achieve Seventh Straight Victory Against Dallas Wings With AJa Wilson's Stellar Performance

The Las Vegas Aces extended their winning streak to seven games by defeating the Dallas Wings 106-87. A'ja Wilson led the charge with a stellar performance, scoring 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting. She also contributed eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. The Aces matched their season high with 18 successful 3-pointers in this victory.

Kierstan Bell was instrumental in the win, scoring 18 points and hitting six of her seven attempts from beyond the arc. The team's overall 3-point shooting percentage stood at an impressive 52.9%. NaLyssa Smith added 14 points, while Chelsea Gray recorded a career-high-tying 14 assists alongside her 10 points.

Jewell Loyd also made significant contributions with 12 points, including four successful shots from long range. The Aces capitalised on Dallas' mistakes, scoring 23 points off the Wings' 13 turnovers. Meanwhile, Maddy Siegrist's career-high of 23 points wasn't enough for the Wings as they suffered their seventh loss in eight games.

In another thrilling game, Kelsey Mitchell led a remarkable comeback for the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun. Mitchell scored a career-high-tying 38 points, with an astounding 34 coming after halftime. The Fever overcame a significant deficit to win in overtime, finishing with a score of 99-93.

The Fever trailed by as much as 21 points early in the third quarter but managed to tie the game at 77-77 late in regulation. Odyssey Sims played a crucial role during this stretch, contributing to a key run that brought Indiana back into contention. Alliyah Boston's jumper sent the game into overtime.

During overtime, Mitchell was unstoppable, scoring all of Indiana's points during a decisive run that secured their victory. Despite playing without Sophie Cunningham due to an early injury, Indiana prevailed thanks to strong performances from Sims and Boston.

Phoenix Mercury Triumph Over Seattle Storm

Alyssa Thomas shone for the Phoenix Mercury in their narrow win over the Seattle Storm. Thomas achieved her fifth triple-double of the season with an impressive stat line: 19 points, ten rebounds, and eleven assists. Her performance overshadowed Seattle's special night honouring Sue Bird with a statue outside Climate Pledge Arena.

Thomas' five triple-doubles this season are unmatched across the league. Satou Sabally supported her efforts with a double-double of her own for Phoenix. Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle with a strong showing of her own but couldn't prevent another loss for the Storm.

Seattle is struggling to maintain its playoff position after losing eight of its last ten games. They currently hold onto eighth place but face pressure from teams like Los Angeles Sparks vying for that final spot.

These recent games highlight standout performances and pivotal moments shaping this WNBA season's landscape as teams battle for playoff positions and individual accolades continue to impress fans worldwide.