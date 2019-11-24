LaVine sets Bulls record and ties NBA mark in stunning comeback

LaVine, who finished with a career-high 49 points, nailed the game-winning three with 0.8 seconds remaining in Charlotte on Saturday (November 23).

The Bulls trailed by five points with less than 10 seconds to go before escaping with a road win against the Hornets.

Tomas Satoransky hit a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining and Coby White made a steal to set up LaVine's unforgettable game-winning shot from the wing.

Zach LaVine hit 13 threes tonight, a franchise record and just the third player in NBA history to reach that mark. The 13th was the game winner. pic.twitter.com/omcTtKVhnp — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 24, 2019

LaVine, who had 27 fourth-quarter points, tied an NBA record – becoming only the third player behind Golden State Warriors pair Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to score 13 shots from beyond the arc.

"Once I shot it, I knew it was cash. That was the craziest game I've been a part of," LaVine said.

Bulls team-mate Thad Young added: "Zach was like a Disney commercial: where magic happens."

This man was on fire tonight.



Watch all of @ZachLaVine’s 13 threes here pic.twitter.com/N9BlrOj5kR — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 24, 2019