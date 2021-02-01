LeBron James, Anthony Davis questionable for Lakers-Hawks clash

Los Angeles, February 1: Los Angeles Lakers pair LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable for Monday's clash with the Atlanta Hawks.
James is listed with a left ankle sprain, while team-mate Davis has a right quadriceps contusion, according to the NBA champions.
Lakers superstar James posted 21 points in Saturday's 96-95 win over the Boston Celtics as Davis led the way with a 27-point, 14-rebound double-double.
James has been averaging 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the Lakers.
Davis, meanwhile, is averaging 22.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
The Lakers (15-6) sit third in the Western Conference, behind city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers (16-5) and Utah Jazz (15-5).
