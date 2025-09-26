IND vs PAK: What Did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say About Asia Cup 2025 Final After Beating Bangladesh?

More sports LeBron James May Decide His Future With Los Angeles Lakers As Coach JJ Redick Secures Extension LeBron James is set to become a free agent in 2026, but the Lakers are open to re-signing him. Coach JJ Redick has received a contract extension after a successful first season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 8:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

LeBron James, at 40, is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2026. If he chooses to continue with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team is ready to offer him another contract. General Manager Rob Pelinka confirmed this during a press conference, emphasising that James has earned the right to decide his future.

James is entering his 23rd NBA season after exercising his $52.6 million player option in June. Last season, he played 70 games, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game. He was selected for his 21st All-Star Game and received All-NBA honours for the same number of times.

Pelinka expressed a desire for James to retire as a Laker, stating: "The first thing we want to do in terms of LeBron and his future is just give him the absolute respect to choose his story with his family in terms of how many years he's going to continue to play." He added that James is best positioned to discuss how long he intends to keep playing.

This upcoming season will be James' eighth with Los Angeles. The Lakers have high hopes with Luka Dončić joining from the start. Dončić was acquired in a major trade in February, helping the Lakers secure the Pacific Division title with the third-best record in the Western Conference.

Despite their regular-season success, the Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games during the playoffs. James suffered an MCL injury in Game 5 but is expected to be fit for the new season alongside Dončić as they aim for an 18th NBA championship.

Dončić signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension through 2028 after averaging impressive stats of 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists over 28 games for Los Angeles last season.

JJ Redick's Contract Extension

Lakers coach JJ Redick secured a contract extension following a successful debut season with a record of 50-32. The announcement came from Pelinka during his press briefing. Redick initially signed a four-year deal worth $32 million last summer.

The Lakers are optimistic about their prospects this season with both James and Dončić leading the charge under Redick's guidance. As they prepare for another competitive year, fans are eager to see if they can capture another title.