LeBron James to miss Lakers' trip to Sacramento, ending 156-game streak

James left the Lakers' 127-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day with the injury, the 33-year-old exiting midway through the third quarter.

The Lakers confirmed he will be listed as "day-to-day" while they monitor his progress, but he will not be included for the trip to Sacramento – meaning his 156-game streak without missing a match will come to an end.

A team statement read: "Lakers forward LeBron James, who was injured in last night's game at Golden State, underwent an MRI today which confirmed a strained left groin.

"LeBron James will not travel with the team to Sacramento for tomorrow's game against the Kings. He will be listed as day-to-day moving forward."

James, meanwhile, took to Twitter to provide an update of his own, the 14-time All-Star posting: "Dodged a bullet! Sheesh."

His tweet included the hashtag #BackInNoTime, but Thursday's game will come too soon despite telling ESPN after the Warriors game his muscle was "intact".

Dodged a bullet! Sheesh. 🙏🏾 to the almighty above! #BackInNoTime — LeBron James (@KingJames) 26 December 2018