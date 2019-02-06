NBA: LeBron will play for Lakers against Pacers

Four-time MVP James missed 17 games with a groin problem sustained in the Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors.

He came back for a game against the Los Angeles Clippers last week, scoring 24 points while adding 14 rebounds and nine assists in a 123-120 overtime win.

However, James sat out the 115-101 loss to the Warriors on Saturday due to "load management".

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there with the guys," said James.

"You know they're going to be prepared, they're going to play hard and they're going to play the right way, and they're going to be very aggressive."

The meeting against the Pacers could be James' final one with the Lakers' existing roster.

Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Lakers have been linked with New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, Pistons guard Reggie Bullock and Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker.

"At the end of the day we have a job to do and this is a business. Right now this is who we have, this is my group and this is the group I'm trying to lead to go out there and win ball games," said James.

"If guys happen to get traded we know that's the business side of things. It hurts to lose team-mates, especially at this point of the season, but it's a business.

"I follow it just as much as anybody in our league follows it, but at the same time, keeping the main thing the main thing, and that's what we're trying to do here is try to win ball games.

"I tend not to play too much fantasy basketball…if something were to occur with our team…we'll approach it then. But right now, this is the group that we have, and we're missing a key part of our team with being out, so we have to win ball games."