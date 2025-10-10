More sports LeBron James To Miss Start Of 2025-26 NBA Season Due To Sciatica Symptoms LeBron James will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to sciatica symptoms, missing the Lakers' season opener. This impacts the team's high expectations for the upcoming season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 6:22 [IST]

LeBron James will not start his 23rd NBA season as expected. The Los Angeles Lakers announced that he will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to sciatica symptoms on his right side. This means he will miss the season opener against the Golden State Warriors on October 21. James, who is 40, has not yet fully engaged in practice sessions with the team.

Sciatica involves inflammation or irritation of the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back down to the hamstrings. Initially, reports suggested James would miss only the preseason but aim to return for the Lakers' first game. However, this recent update changes that timeline.

The Lakers are entering the new season with significant expectations. Luka Dončić is set for his first full season with the team, wearing purple and gold. Additionally, Deandre Ayton joined during the offseason, adding further strength to their lineup.

When James eventually returns to play, he will make history as the first player to participate in 23 NBA seasons. His return is highly anticipated by fans and teammates alike, as his experience and skill are invaluable to the team.

The Lakers' management and fans are hopeful that James's recovery will be swift and effective. His presence on the court is crucial for their aspirations this season. Meanwhile, they continue preparations without him, focusing on integrating new players into their strategies.

James's absence highlights the challenges athletes face with injuries as they age. Sciatica can be particularly debilitating, affecting mobility and performance. The team's medical staff will closely monitor his progress to ensure a safe return.

As anticipation builds for James's comeback, the Lakers remain focused on starting strong in his absence. They aim to maintain momentum until their star player can rejoin them on the court.