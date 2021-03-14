Westwood holds two-shot lead from DeChambeau heading into final day at Players Championship

Westwood, who was runner-up at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, was even through nine holes on Saturday (March 13) before coming home with four birdies on the back nine to finish the day with a four-under 68.

The 47-year-old is at 13 under, ahead of last week's winner DeChambeau (11 under), with the pair again set to joust it out for a title, this time the 'fifth major'.

"Round two," Westwood laughed after the third round, referencing another battle with DeChambeau.

Doug Ghim and Justin Thomas, who shot a 64 on Saturday, are in equal third at 10 under, with Paul Casey, Jon Rahm and Brian Harman a further shot back.

Westwood is in the box seat, having not dropped a shot since the 10th hole of the first round. He also nailed a 24-foot birdie putt on the island green 17th hole on Saturday.

"Westy is a fierce competitor and I look forward to the challenge, again, with him," DeChambeau said.

"His driving is impeccable, his iron play is impeccable and he makes putts when he needs to. Fortunately for me last week I was able to get the job done and I think tomorrow is going to be an incredible battle."

Last year's U.S. Open winner DeChambeau shot a five-under 67 in the third round to marginally close the gap on Westwood. He shot six birdies but bogeyed the 14th.

From deep on the island!@WestwoodLee with a huge birdie to extend his lead to 2.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/YKbAzvujpF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2021

Thomas was the big mover of the day with his 64, birdieing the first four holes of the day, including holing a 20-foot putt on the first.

The American hit a 204-yard second shot to within seven inches of the pin to eagle the 16th, surging back into contention after being seven shots off the pace heading into the weekend.

"I wish all rounds were that easy," Thomas said. "I hit the ball beautifully, I drove it well, I hit a couple of squirrelly shots there at the end of the front nine, but the good part is that I knew why they were happening.

"I just know that I have to stay patient out here because you can make a lot of birdies and hitting driver well is helping."