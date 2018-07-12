English

Lennox Lewis rejects talk of Vitali Klitschko charity bout

Vitali Klitschko and Lennox Lewis tom meet again....but, not in the ring
London, July 12: Lennox Lewis will meet Vitali Klitschko in Kiev later this year but has told the WBC that talk of a charity fight is wide of the mark.

Klitschko had previously suggested he would put the gloves on one more time to face Lewis at the WBC Convention later this year in a rematch of the final fight of the Briton's career.

Lewis won that bout with a sixth-round technical knockout to retain his heavyweight titles, Klitschko stopped by the doctor due to a severe cut above his left eye.

Getting the pair back in the ring 15 years later had been mooted by Klitschko, but Lewis' camp – via the WBC – says no approach has been made.

"They have not contacted me for an exhibition with Vitali," Lewis is quoted as saying by the boxing board.

A statement added: "The team of Lennox Lewis communicated with the WBC to confirm that they have NOT yet contacted him to arrange an exhibition bout with Vitali Klitschko, during the Convention in Kiev.

"On the site of the Klitschko brothers it was published that the exhibition between the two champions would be part of a charity auction, but the organisers have not contacted Lennox Lewis so far."

Lewis will be in Ukraine, though, and could meet his old adversary sooner after inviting Klitschko to an event of his own at the O2 Arena in September.

"I hope to see you at my 'Undisputed' evening in London on September 6," Lewis posted on Twitter. "If not, I'll see you in Kiev my friend."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
