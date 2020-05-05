List of popular Google Doodle Games of 2020 you can play during lockdown days

These Google Doodle games that you can play on desktop, mobile or tablet devices. The games will be featured for 2 weeks, with this first wave of games set to be followed by a further 5 titles - one coming each weekday - for a total of 10 of the most popular Google Doodle games for you to waste some time with.

Here's the list of Google Doodle games released:

1. Coding Carrots: Coding for Carrots introduces you and your children to the world of Scratch programming which the game is loosely based upon.

2. Cricket: Cricket sees you playing cricket as...a cricket. It's a relatively simple recreation of the confusing English sport but it's very addictive.

3. Fischinger: Fischinger lets you make music with some neat visuals and numerous tweaks to master.

4. Rockmore: Rockmore also lets you create music by moving your finger or mouse cursor over on-screen notes to create music on a virtual theremin.

5. Garden Gnome: Garden Gnomes lets you fling a Garden Gnome from a trebuchet and compete in gaining the high scores.

6. Scoville: This doodle game lets you tackle anthropomorphic peppers by throwing balls of ice cream on them that act as an agent to cool off the heat of a pepper's pungency.

7. Loteria: Loteria is a popular game across Mexico and Latinx communities, whether as a Spanish language teaching tool or for family game night.

The players can access these doodles from the archives bar which appears at the bottom of the current day's doodle. If you like playing all of these and want to try out more interactive doodle games, you can head over to the Google Doodle archives, where you will be able to find some very popular interactive doodles.

Apart from playing with these doodles, you can also read their description to know the history behind them and why they were created.