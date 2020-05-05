English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

List of popular Google Doodle Games of 2020 you can play during lockdown days

By
List of popular Google Doodle Games of 2020 you can play during lockdown days

New Delhi, May 5: Amidst lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic, search giant Google came up with the latest wave of popular Google Doodle games. With this initiative, the tech giants want the users to stay entertained while in self-isolation at home.

These Google Doodle games that you can play on desktop, mobile or tablet devices. The games will be featured for 2 weeks, with this first wave of games set to be followed by a further 5 titles - one coming each weekday - for a total of 10 of the most popular Google Doodle games for you to waste some time with.

Here's the list of Google Doodle games released:

1. Coding Carrots: Coding for Carrots introduces you and your children to the world of Scratch programming which the game is loosely based upon.

2. Cricket: Cricket sees you playing cricket as...a cricket. It's a relatively simple recreation of the confusing English sport but it's very addictive.

3. Fischinger: Fischinger lets you make music with some neat visuals and numerous tweaks to master.

4. Rockmore: Rockmore also lets you create music by moving your finger or mouse cursor over on-screen notes to create music on a virtual theremin.

5. Garden Gnome: Garden Gnomes lets you fling a Garden Gnome from a trebuchet and compete in gaining the high scores.

6. Scoville: This doodle game lets you tackle anthropomorphic peppers by throwing balls of ice cream on them that act as an agent to cool off the heat of a pepper's pungency.

7. Loteria: Loteria is a popular game across Mexico and Latinx communities, whether as a Spanish language teaching tool or for family game night.

The players can access these doodles from the archives bar which appears at the bottom of the current day's doodle. If you like playing all of these and want to try out more interactive doodle games, you can head over to the Google Doodle archives, where you will be able to find some very popular interactive doodles.

Apart from playing with these doodles, you can also read their description to know the history behind them and why they were created.

More GOOGLE DOODLE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bundesliga to resume on May 15
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 16:24 [IST]
Other articles published on May 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue