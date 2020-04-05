Lockdown days: Archer Tarundeep Rai builds muscles to stay in shape for third Olympics

Kolkata, April 5: Amid the nationwide lockdown, veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai is busy building shoulder muscles at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, which he believes will keep him in shape for Tokyo Olympics now postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The postponement of the Tokyo Games was a bitter pill to swallow for the two-time World Championship silver medallist as he will get one year older when he takes the field for his third Olympics.
"For me, the postponement of the Olympics means I will get older by one year, so it will be a new challenge," the 36-year-old told PTI from Pune.
He has been forced to change his training due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic and the 21-day nationwide lockdown. His daily routine now is to search YouTube for videos on "how to build shoulder muscles" and train at the gym for long hours.