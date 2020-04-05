Lockdown days: Archer Tarundeep Rai builds muscles to stay in shape for third Olympics

The postponement of the Tokyo Games was a bitter pill to swallow for the two-time World Championship silver medallist as he will get one year older when he takes the field for his third Olympics.

"For me, the postponement of the Olympics means I will get older by one year, so it will be a new challenge," the 36-year-old told PTI from Pune.

He has been forced to change his training due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic and the 21-day nationwide lockdown. His daily routine now is to search YouTube for videos on "how to build shoulder muscles" and train at the gym for long hours.