London Marathon: Kipruto, Yehualaw reign supreme

It was a maiden London victory for Yehualaw in what was just the second marathon of her career.

The 30-year-old Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, crossed the line in London in 2hrs, 4min and 39sec after breaking away late on.

Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia finished second in 2:05:12, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium third in 2:05:19.

Ethiopian distance great Kenenisa Bekele was fifth with compatriot Sisay Lemma, last year's London Marathon winner, seventh.

Yehualaw's winning time of 2:17:26 was just 3sec outside the personal best she set at Hamburg in April when making the fastest debut in any women's marathon.

Her time was also the third fastest in the history of the women's London Marathon.

Defending London champion Joyciline Jepkosgei was second, the Kenyan finishing in 2:18:07, with Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu third in 2:18:32.

Yehualaw's victory was all the more impressive as she appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles to go.

Nevertheless, the women's 10kms world-record holder recovered to rejoin the leading pack.

Yehualaw surged clear with four miles to go and Jepkosgei was unable to reel her in.

Yehualaw's breakaway included an astounding 4:43 mile split in the 24th mile.

Several leading runners were ruled out of this year's race in London through injury while four-time winner Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya opted against competing in the British capital.

Berlin Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge breaks his own record

He had smashed his own world record by half a minute in the Berlin Marathon last week in a time of 2:01:09.

The women's race was without world record-holder Brigid Koskei, the 2021 and 2021 champion. The Kenyan withdrew because of a hamstring injury.

There was a Swiss double in the wheelchair competition on Sunday as Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner set new London course records in the men's and women's races respectively.

Hug retained his London crown in 1:24:38 after winning a sprint finish against American Daniel Romanchuk.

Britain's David Weir, competing in his 23rd London Marathon, was third.

Debrunner crossed the line first in a time of 1:38:24 after winning her maiden marathon in Berlin a week ago.