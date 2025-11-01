Luka Doncic Praises Lakers' Team Effort After Matching Wilt Chamberlain's Historic Feat

PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Luka Doncic highlighted his Los Angeles Lakers teammates' efforts after their 117-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. Doncic returned with a stellar performance, scoring 44 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and providing six assists. This marked his third consecutive game scoring over 40 points, following impressive performances against the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Doncic's remarkable start to the season places him alongside Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score over 40 points in three consecutive games at the beginning of a season. Chamberlain achieved this feat twice, including a seven-game streak in 1962-63. Doncic expressed his satisfaction with being mentioned alongside such a legendary player but emphasized that winning is more important than personal accolades.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Doncic led his team in rebounds and assists during the game. His efforts helped the Lakers overcome a significant deficit. With 136 points so far this season, he joins Chamberlain and Michael Jordan as the only players to score at least 125 points in their first three games of an NBA season.

Austin Reaves also contributed significantly with 21 points for the Lakers. Reaves had been crucial during Doncic's absence, averaging 40 points on 50% shooting, along with notable contributions in assists, rebounds, and steals. He praised Doncic's ability to ignite strong starts for the team.

Challenges Ahead for Doncic

Despite his early success, Doncic acknowledged that maintaining such high scoring averages would be challenging. He noted that opponents might double-team him more frequently, making it harder to score consistently. "Sometimes they're going to double me more," he said. "Sometimes I won't be able to score that much."

Doncic also reflected on some of his shot choices during games, admitting that some were not ideal and needed improvement. "I had, I think, three or four shots that were crazy shots that I felt like doing," he stated. "But they were terrible shots."

As the season progresses, Doncic aims to balance his scoring with other aspects of his game to help lead the Lakers to victory consistently. His focus remains on contributing to team success rather than individual records or accolades.