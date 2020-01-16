English
Doncic makes NBA history with triple-double

By Dejan Kalinic
Luka Doncic - Cropped
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made more history with his triple-double in the NBA.

LA, January 16: Luka Doncic made NBA history during the Dallas Mavericks' 127-123 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old dominated with 25 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds as the Mavericks improved to 26-15.

Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to post a triple-double with at least 15 rebounds and 15 assists.

The Slovenian is enjoying a brilliant season to be among the NBA MVP contenders.

Doncic was averaging 28.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists heading into the clash with the Kings.

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
