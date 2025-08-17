Lynx Rally To Overcome Liberty In Competitive WNBA Clash

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025

-myKhel Team

Courtney Williams led the Minnesota Lynx to an 86-80 victory over the New York Liberty with a season-high 26 points. This win marked their third triumph against the reigning champions this season. Despite trailing by six points early in the fourth quarter, Williams and Alanna Smith sparked a comeback for Minnesota. Smith added 10 of her 14 points in the final quarter, along with seven rebounds.

Jessica Shepard and Kayla McBride each contributed 17 points to secure Minnesota's sixth consecutive win. Shepard also achieved a double-double with 10 rebounds. The Lynx have maintained their winning streak even without their top scorer, Napheesa Collier, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury. Minnesota currently leads the league with a record of 28-5.

The Liberty, missing two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart due to a knee injury, have now lost three of their last four games. They trail the Atlanta Dream by half a game for second place in the league standings. Jonquel Jones led New York with 17 points, while Sabrina Ionescu added 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

New York managed to overcome an early deficit, trailing by 11 points late in the first half. They closed the gap with a six-point run before halftime and opened the third quarter with a 10-0 surge to take a 43-38 lead. Marine Johannes' two three-pointers highlighted a later run that gave them a 70-64 advantage with just under eight minutes left.

The Lynx responded with a decisive 7-1 run to level the score. Williams then drove down the lane and scored with less than two minutes remaining, giving Minnesota a lead they would not relinquish at 79-78.

After failing to score on their next two possessions, New York saw McBride seal their fate by hitting a long-range three-pointer with just over half a minute left on the clock.