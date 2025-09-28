More sports Napheesa Collier Of Minnesota Lynx To Miss Game 4 Against Phoenix Mercury Due To Injury Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier will not play in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury due to a left ankle injury. Coach Cheryl Reeve is also suspended for the game. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 6:22 [IST]

The Minnesota Lynx face a significant challenge in the WNBA semifinals as they will play Game 4 against the Phoenix Mercury without their star player, Napheesa Collier. Collier suffered an ankle injury during Game 3 on Friday after a collision with Alyssa Thomas, who stole the ball from her near the three-point line. The incident went uncalled by referees, and the Lynx lost 84-76, trailing 2-1 in the series.

Coach Cheryl Reeve expressed frustration over the officiating in Game 3. "The officiating crew that we had tonight—for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy—is (expletive) malpractice," Reeve stated. Her comments led to her suspension for Sunday's game, marking a first in WNBA history where a coach is suspended for a playoff game.

Collier's injury occurred late in Game 3, and she needed assistance to leave the court. Coach Reeve mentioned post-game that Collier likely has a fracture but did not provide further details. This absence is crucial as Collier was a runner-up for MVP this season, highlighting her importance to the team.

If Minnesota manages to win on Sunday, they will force a decisive Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday night in Minnesota. The team must adapt quickly without their key player and coach to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Lynx now face an uphill battle without both their star player and head coach. The pressure mounts as they need to secure a victory in Game 4 to extend their playoff run. The team's ability to adjust strategies and maintain focus will be critical in overcoming these setbacks.

This situation underscores the unpredictable nature of sports playoffs where injuries and unforeseen circumstances can significantly impact outcomes. The Lynx's resilience will be tested as they strive to stay competitive against Phoenix Mercury.