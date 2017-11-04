Magnificent Aditi clinches third LET title

Bengaluru, November 4: Aditi Ashok has set her name in stone, emerging as the number one women’s golfer in the country. And yet again the Bengaluru pro has showed her class with another convincing win at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

.@aditigolf wins the 2017 @FBMLadiesOpen on -18 & lands her third LET title. Another extremely impressive display 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ytyZwiwpW2 — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) November 4, 2017

Though the 19-year-old played out her worst round of the week, Aditi held onto her nerves to notch up a nerve-wrecking one-shot win in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (November 4).

With the win Aditi clinched her third Ladies European Tour title, and also heads into the upcoming Hero Women’s Indian Open on a positive note, which the Indian won last year, to go down in history as the first Indian woman to win the tournament.

Aditi who had headed into the final round with sole lead got off to an even par start, before dropping her first shot on the par-four fourth hole. The teenager quickly got her act back on track as she carded back-to-back birdies on the 5th and 6th holes, with another saved shot coming on the 9th.

Congrats @aditigolf on winning the @FBMLadiesOpen.

It all started in 2nd week of Nov '16 & next week you'll be back to where it all began(1) pic.twitter.com/v16hWdOrNu — wgaofindia (@wgaofindia) November 4, 2017

Taking the turn Aditi looked on course to an easy victory with three saved shots on the 11th, 13th and 15th. But from thereon the Bengaluru pro looked dangerously close to giving away the trophy as she carded her first double bogey of the tournament on the penultimate hole. But the she held onto her nerves to notch up a one-stroke victory.

The Indian showed her class as she walked away with the winner’s cheque of € 70,787.85 at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

Meanwhile, England’s Georgina Hall played her best round of the week to jump from tied fifth, to set herself up for contention.

Hall was hot on Aditi’s trail, as she turned in a blemish free card studded with six birdies. The English golfer turned in a final round of 6-under-66 to finish second.

Meanwhile, another Indian in the fray, who had emerged triumphant at the 14th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour last week, ended placed 57th with a total of one-over-289.