English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Maharashtra, Kolhapur storm into pre-quarterfinals at 53rd Senior National Kho Kho Championships

By
kho kho

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh), Dec. 28: Maharashtra men’s and women’s team made their way into the pre-quarterfinals of the Chhattisgarh Amateur Kho Kho Association-organised 53rd Senior National Kho Kho Championships at Allons Public School Ground here on Saturday.

Another team from Maharashtra, Kolhapur also qualified for pre-quarterfinals in both men’s and women’s categories.

Defending champions Maharashtra men’s team thrashed Uttar Pradesh 13-2 in a one-sided Group A match, while, women’s team defeated Chandigarh 14-7 in their Group A encounter.

Pratik Waikar and Mahesh Shinde played important roles in men’s victory. While Waikar defended for two minutes and scored two points in attack, Shinde defended for four minutes. However, Reshma Rathod and Rupali Bade were impressive in women’s win. Both Reshma and Rupali defended for three minutes and also scored three points each in attack.

“This is a game that requires strength and agility. I started playing kho kho in the 80s. The game has changed over the years in terms of popularity. I am very impressed the way Nationals are being organised here,” said Durgesh Madhav Awasthi, Director General of Police (Chhattisgarh), who was guest of honour on Saturday. Awasthi is also a former national kho kho who represent Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, in the men’s Group D match, riding on Abhijit Vasant’s all-round show Kolhapur men’s team outclassed Jharkhand 21-7. Abhijit defended for a total of six minutes (3min 30sec in first innings and 2min 30sec in second innings) and also scored three points in attack.

Shruti Shinde played key role in Kolhapur women’s team’s dominating 28-2 win over Goa in a Group H match. Shruti defended for three minute 10 seconds and also scored two points in attack.

Karnataka and Gujarat also qualified for pre-quarterfinal in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Source: Press Release

More MAHARASHTRA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: KER 1 - 1 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: maharashtra karnataka gujarat sport
Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 21:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue