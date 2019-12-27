Maharashtra men's team bag two wins on second day at 53rd Senior National Kho Kho Championships

Maharashtra started the second day of the competition with a 15-9 win over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and then went on to thrash Chandigarh 18-2 in a one-sided affair in a Group A matches.

Sagar Langare impress with an all-round show. He defended for a total of three minutes 30 seconds and scored one point against Andaman and Nicobar Island and, also clinched three points against Chandigarh.

Kiran Waikar and Akshay Ganpule also dished out impressive shows in attack as well as defence for Maharashtra during their second game, against Chandigarh. While Waikar defended for a total of three minute and 40 seconds and scored three points in attack, Ganpule defended for a total of two minutes 30 seconds and also scored three points in attack.

Kolhapur women's team also made winning start in the competition with Puducherry 12-6 in a Group H encounter.

Hosts Chhattisgarh shared mixed luck in their opening encounter on Friday as their men's team beat Goa 14-8 in a Group B while, women's team suffered 8-6 defeat against West Bengal in their Group F match.

In a Group C encounter, Vinay Pradhan produced an all-round show to help Gujarat clinch 14-12 victory against Rajasthan. Pradhan defended for a total of four minutes 10 seconds and also scored four points in attack. Later, Gujarat registered their second victory of the day when they beat Uttarakhand 18-7.

