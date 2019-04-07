Malaysian golfer Irawan found dead in hotel room aged 28

Irawan was playing the PGA Tour Series-China's Sanya Championship, where he missed the cut but remained at the Sheraton Sanya Resort across from Yalong Bay Golf Club.

A PGA Tour statement said early indications were that his death was a result of natural causes, though the coroner had not completed his report.

"This is just a terrible tragedy that affects all of us who are part of a very tight-knit family here in China," said PGA TOUR Series-China executive director Greg Carlson.

"Arie played with us in 2018, his first full year on our Tour, and I know he was excited about this season as he continued his professional golf pursuits.

"We are incredibly saddened by this news, and we extend our sincere condolences to his wife and family."

We are greatly saddened to have to report the news that a member of the PGA TOUR Series-China family, Arie Irawan of Malaysia, passed away this morning. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/MIkLu42ECH — PGA TOUR Series-China (@PGATOURChina) April 7, 2019

Tournament officials cancelled the final round out of respect to Irawan, with 54-hole leader Trevor Sluman declared the champion.

The Asian Tour Tweeted: "The Asian Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Arie Irawan, who was one of Malaysia's and the region's most promising talents.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Arie during this difficult period."