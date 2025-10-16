More sports Malcolm Brogdon Retires From NBA After Nine-Year Career Marked By Injuries Malcolm Brogdon has announced his retirement from the NBA after nine seasons. The former Sixth Man of the Year reflected on his career and expressed gratitude for his journey in professional basketball. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Malcolm Brogdon, a seasoned NBA player with nine years of experience, has decided to retire. The former Sixth Man of the Year announced his decision on Wednesday, concluding a career marked by both achievements and injuries. Brogdon, aged 32, had recently signed with the New York Knicks but chose to retire just a week before the 2025-26 season commenced.

Last season, Brogdon played for the Washington Wizards but was restricted to only 24 games due to multiple injuries. "Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career," Brogdon stated. "I have proudly given my mind, body and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards."

Brogdon's journey began when he was selected in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016. He quickly made an impact and was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2017. After three seasons with Milwaukee, he moved to the Indiana Pacers where he achieved his best statistical performances.

During the 2020-21 season with Indiana, Brogdon reached career highs by averaging 21.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. His performance peaked during this period, showcasing his skills on a larger stage.

Brogdon's talent was further acknowledged when he was awarded the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year for the 2022-23 season while playing for the Boston Celtics. That year, he averaged 14.9 points and shot an impressive 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Throughout his career spanning 463 games, Brogdon maintained averages of 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. His shooting accuracy stood at 46.3% from the field and 38.8% from three-point range.

A Grateful Farewell

Brogdon expressed gratitude for reaching this point on his own terms: "I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends." He thanked everyone who supported him throughout his journey.

The decision marks a new chapter for Brogdon as he steps away from professional basketball after a fulfilling career filled with personal and professional milestones.