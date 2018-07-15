English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Manny Pacquiao knocks out Lucas Matthysse to win welterweight title

Posted By:
Manny Pacquiao claimed 39th knock out victory of his career
Manny Pacquiao claimed 39th knock out victory of his career

Kuala Lumpur, July 15: Manny Pacquiao claimed the WBA (Regular) welterweight title after a seventh-round knockout of Lucas Matthysse on Sunday (July 15).

The 39-year-old, fighting for the first time since his loss to Jeff Horn in July last year, was dominant at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Pacquiao was in control from the outset against Matthysse, and his knockout marked his first since 2009.

The Filipino dropped Matthysse with a left uppercut in the third round and he knocked the Argentinian down once more in the fifth.

Another huge left hand in the seventh proved the third and final knockdown as Pacquiao (60-7-2) claimed the title.

For Matthysse (39-5), it marked the 35-year-old's first defeat since 2015.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Windies won by 166 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue