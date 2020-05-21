English
Manushi Chhillar joins Messi, Rohit in global campaign against coronavirus

By
Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chillar joins global campaign

Bengaluru, May 21: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar joins Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma and global football icon Lionel Messi in Adidas' campaign for those affected by the novel coronavirus.

Manushi, who is all set to make her bollywood debut, joined a fitness brand for a superstar-studded initiative also featuring the likes of Gareth Bale, David Beckham and Mesut Ozil among others to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19.

Manushi, who was 2017 Miss World winner, is excited to be part of the global campaign titled 'Home Team Hero' and she is proud to be doing her bit for the cause.

"Super excited to become a part of the global adidas campaign Home Team Hero Challenge. It is an opportunity for the world's athletes and creators to unite and help make a difference with their workouts for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic globally and I'm proud to be doing my bit for the #COVID19FUND."

Manushi also added that because she is a very sporty person and likes to follow football as a sport.

"No one knows this but I'm actually a very sporty person and I do like football as a sport. So, it's thrilling to be associated with an initiative that has so many sporting legends and icons of the world coming forward to help."

Manushi added that the world "needs each and every individual to stand up and support those in need and I am pleased to be working towards this common goal through the challenge".

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Prithviraj", which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

(With Agency inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 15:53 [IST]
