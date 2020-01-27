Leishman prevails at Torrey Pines as Rahm rues slow start

Leishman produced eight birdies at Torrey Pines, including one at the last, to claim his fifth PGA Tour victory.

Overnight leader Rahm squandered his one-stroke advantage in a poor first five holes that saw him drop four shots.

The Spanish world number three charged back into contention with a strong run beginning at the 13th and threatened to force a playoff.

Leishman's birdie at the par-five 18th left 2017 champion Rahm needing an eagle to be a chance of winning the tournament for the second time.

Rahm's putt pulled up before the cup to hand his 36-year-old opponent a first Tour triumph since the CIMB Classic in 2018.

@MarcLeish's birdie on 18 helped lift him to his fifth PGA TOUR victory, and @TigerWoods was there to congratulate him. pic.twitter.com/OTJhU2q1yo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 27, 2020

"Number five, that sounds pretty good, and on Australia Day," Leishman, who finished 15 under, told reporters.

"Playing well helps but I didn't actually hit it that well off the tee today. Putting always [matters]. You're not going to win Tour events if you're not putting well and I putted as good as I've probably ever putted today."

"This feels pretty amazing. I wasn't expecting this at the start of the day," he added.

Rory McIlroy carded a three-under 69 to finish in a tie for third with Brandt Snedeker (68) at 12 under, while Tiger Woods (70) was a further three shots back.

Woods, who learned about friend and NBA great Kobe Bryant's sudden death after completing his round, congratulated Leishman on the victory with a hug and a handshake.