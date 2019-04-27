English

World champion Williams in hospital with chest pains

By
Mark Williams
After the opening session of his match with David Gilbert, Mark Williams revealed he had gone to hospital

London, April 27: Defending champion Mark Williams went to hospital with chest pains after the first session of his World Snooker Championship second-round match on Friday.

Williams, a three-time winner at the Crucible, was 3-5 down to Englishman David Gilbert at the end of play.

And the 44-year-old posted on Twitter to inform fans that he was having pains in his chest looked at between sessions.

"A&E. Could be hear a while," Williams wrote. "Couldn't stick the chest pains no more. Lucky there wasn't any more frames to play."

The Welshman was reportedly advised by a doctor at the Sheffield venue to go to hospital.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
