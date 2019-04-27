World champion Williams in hospital with chest pains

Williams, a three-time winner at the Crucible, was 3-5 down to Englishman David Gilbert at the end of play.

And the 44-year-old posted on Twitter to inform fans that he was having pains in his chest looked at between sessions.

A&E. Could be hear a while , couldn’t stick the chest pains no more. Lucky there wasn’t any more frames to play . #bettergetcheckedoutsafethansorrry — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) April 26, 2019

Doctors are confidant it’s not anything to do with my heart🙏. Awaiting more tests at 10 o clock . #cantwaitformebed — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) April 26, 2019

The Welshman was reportedly advised by a doctor at the Sheffield venue to go to hospital.