Max Holloway to fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222

Bengaluru, January 9: The reigning UFC featherweight champion, Max Holloway and the former lightweight champ, Frankie Edgar are set to finally meet at UFC 222 in Las Vegas on March 3.

An earlier report by MMA Junkie was confirmed by MMA Fighting later on Monday (January 8).

Confirmed with UFC officials: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar rescheduled for UFC 222 on March 3 in Las Vegas. Excellent fight. First reported by MMAJunkie. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 9, 2018

The pair were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 218 in Detroit last month but, the bout was replaced as Edgar was forced to pull out of the bout due to an orbital bone injury.

Jose Aldo, who lost the belt to the 'Blessed' Holloway in UFC 212, stepped in to headline the event. In UFC 218, Aldo faced the same fate as he was defeated by the champ via third-round TKO.

Holloway's victory over Aldo was his 12th consecutive victory, the fifth-longest in UFC history. His last loss was against current lightweight champion Conor McGregor in 2013 where he lost via decision and became the only featherweight fighter to take McGregor the distance.

As for Edgar, he looks to become the fifth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two different weight classes. Edgar, who is on a two-fight win streak, is 7-2 since his move to the featherweight division in 2013. The American's only losses during that time was to Aldo.

Source: MMAFighting