Max Holloway named 2021 recipient of Forrest Griffin Community Award

Named in honor of UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, the award recognizes a UFC athlete for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.

The Forrest Griffin Community Award is presented annually as part of UFC Honors President's Choice category, as the award recipient is personally selected by UFC President Dana White.

UFC Honors, presented by Toyo Tires is the company's annual awards program recognizing UFC athletes, performances, and moments throughout each year.

As the 2021 recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, Holloway will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of Toyo Tires.

Holloway will be honored for this award during the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires, as part of the 10th Annual UFC International Fight Week. The event will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

"Max is not only an amazing athlete, but he's also a great role model who enjoys giving back to his community," UFC President Dana White said.

"Max does a great job of setting a positive example of how athletes can use their platforms to raise awareness for charities, while helping those who are less fortunate. It's an honor to present him with this award."

"We congratulate Max on being selected as the Forrest Griffin Community Award recipient," Toyo Tires Senior Manager for Events, Sponsorships and Motorsports Stan Chen said.

"Max should be recognized and commended for the selfless efforts to support his local community in Hawaii, and we are pleased to donate $25,000 in his name to the charity of his choice."

In 2020, Max traveled throughout the United States to visit to military bases, children's hospitals, and meet one-on-one with terminally ill children.

He also partnered with UFC in February to visit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, the only pediatric children's hospital in the state of Nevada. During his visit, Holloway provided toys and raised the spirits of the children battling various forms of cancer.

In response to the effect the pandemic had on Hawaii's tourism, and with statewide unemployment eclipsing 40%, Max joined Hawaii celebrities such as former two-time MLB World Series Champion Shane Victorino, five-time World Surf League Champion Carissa Moore, Season One winner of The Ultimate Surfer Zeke Lau and others, for the ALL4HAWAII Challenge, a digital fundraiser that raised monetary support and global awareness for the Hawaii and Maui Foodbanks.

The challenge inspired many in Hawaii to unite in donation of several one-of-a-kind opportunities, with Max providing a private training session and dinner to the winner of his experience. The challenge was a huge success, raising a total of $50,000 to fight food insecurity across the Hawaiian Islands.

In July, Max raised an additional $21,000 for the Hawaii Foodbank by auctioning off his fight-worn UFC Fight Kit from UFC 251, which took place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Holloway continued to serve as a global ambassador for the Hawaii Foodbank during the remainder of the year by continuing to raise awareness and funds to help provide meals for those in need.

"I have a job bigger than myself and the 𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 will keep doing that job" - @BlessedMMA on receiving the 2021 @ForrestGriffin Community Award 🏆



[ @ToyoTires | @BlessedMMA ] pic.twitter.com/0HwRY4pL3v — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2021

In July, he launched his own e-commerce platform, www.shopmaxholloway.com, with a percentage of post-fight merchandise sales being donated to the Hawaii Foodbank.

To date, funds raised from campaigns led by Max have provided more than 200,000 meals to Hawaiian families in need.

In 2021, Max has continued to stay active in his local community while also supporting additional charitable campaigns. In April, he was invited by the NFL to join the 2021 NFL Draft-a-Thon, a three-day virtual fundraiser that raised $600,000 to support Feeding America, Mental Health America, The CDC Foundation and The Education Trust.

An active gamer, Max also hosts his own stream on Facebook Gaming, where he plays and reviews games while also driving awareness for food insecurity and mental health issues while interacting with his fans.

Currently the no. 1 ranked contender in the featherweight division, Max is a veteran of 28 fights and has compiled a record of 22-6 (18-6 UFC) while competing in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions since his debut in 2010.

During his time inside the Octagon, Max has become a popular fan favorite by defeating UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (2), former UFC lightweight champions Frankie Edgar and Anthony Pettis and UFC featherweight Brian Ortega.

Source: Press Release