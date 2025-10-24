When will India play in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals? Who will they face in Semis?

More sports Max Verstappen Overcomes Mid-Season Struggles To Challenge For Title At Mexico City Grand Prix Max Verstappen has rebounded from mid-season struggles to mount a title challenge ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix. Red Bull's new engineering approach has boosted his confidence and performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 1:44 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Red Bull's recent resurgence in Formula One has been attributed to a shift in their engineering strategy, according to advisor Helmut Marko. This change has allowed Max Verstappen to re-enter the title race. Despite a rocky start to the season, which saw Christian Horner dismissed as team principal and Yuki Tsunoda replacing Liam Lawson, Red Bull is now gaining momentum. Verstappen's recent victories have closed the gap with championship leaders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Verstappen's performance turnaround is notable after a challenging period earlier this year. He had not won for nearly four months until his unexpected triumph at the Italian Grand Prix in September. Before the summer break, Verstappen experienced a streak of four races without a podium finish, reminiscent of 2018. Marko noted that Verstappen's interest waned due to Red Bull's performance gap with McLaren, but his success in endurance racing at the Nordschleife reignited his motivation.

Marko highlighted that Red Bull's engineering team now collaborates closely with drivers to tailor the car setup. "It's a different approach from the engineering side," Marko told Sky Sports F1 in Austin. "They ask the driver what they want." This method has boosted Verstappen's confidence, allowing him to deliver impressive lap times consistently. The car now suits his driving style better, enhancing his performance on track.

Verstappen has achieved five wins this season, including three of the last four races. His recent victory at the United States Grand Prix was particularly dominant. As he heads into the Mexico City Grand Prix trailing Piastri by just 40 points, Verstappen remains a strong contender for the championship title.

Max Verstappen has an impressive record at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, winning there five times—more than any other driver at this circuit. His ability to lead races from start to finish is well-documented; he has done so 17 times in his career, with three such victories in 2025 alone. If either Verstappen or Tsunoda leads a lap in Mexico, Red Bull will join an elite group of teams with drivers leading in at least 200 grand prix races.

While much attention is on the top contenders, Mercedes' George Russell has quietly excelled this season. He boasts an unbroken streak of finishing 29 consecutive races—the best current run—and could match Kimi Raikkonen's ninth-best streak if he finishes unscathed in Mexico. Although Russell's championship hopes are slim, he remains competitive with eight podiums this year.

Championship Standings

The current standings reflect intense competition among top drivers and teams:

Drivers' Championship Points 1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 346 2. Lando Norris (McLaren) 332 3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 306 4. George Russell (Mercedes) 252 5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 192 Constructors' Championship 1. McLaren 678 2. Mercedes 341 3. Ferrari 334 4. Red Bull 331 5. Williams 111

As Red Bull aims for history and Verstappen continues his late-season charge, all eyes are on how these developments will impact the championship race in Mexico and beyond.

Red Bull's strategic changes have revitalised their season and put them back in contention for both driver and constructor titles as they prepare for upcoming challenges on the track.