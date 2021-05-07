Mayweather faces off with both Paul brothers ahead of June fight

As the two intended combatants held a media event in Miami ahead of their June 6 pay-per-view clash at Hard Rock Stadium, Mayweather said he could beat Logan and Jake Paul on the same night.

After Mayweather stepped off the stage, Jake Paul egged the boxing great on, challenging him to make good on the two fights in one night boast.

"What's up? You want to run it two in one night?" Paul taunted.

Mayweather, 44, responded: "Absolutely, let's do it. Let's make it happen. Get the paperwork for this bum."

Paul then snatched Mayweather's hat and darted away, leading to a rolling scuffle as dozens of bystanders crowded around with cameras and phones recording the scene.

The scheduled bout will be the second professional fight for 26-year-old Logan Paul, who has 22.9million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

His younger brother Jake has three fights to his credit, most recently winning by TKO over Ben Askew in April.

Mayweather, who retired from boxing with a 50-0 record after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, said this match-up would be a real fight for Paul, but "just having fun" for him.