Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services

By Sacha Pisani
Mayweather to pay for funeral
Mayweather to pay for funeral

Los Angeles, June 2: Floyd Mayweather Jr. will pay for George Floyd's funeral services, Mayweather Promotions chief executive Leonard Ellerbe confirmed.

Floyd - an African-American man - died in Minneapolis after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck during an arrest on Monday (June 1).

Violent protests have broken out across the United States since Floyd's death, during which he was filmed crying out for help as he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground.

There has been an outcry of support for Floyd and growing calls to tackle racism in the USA and cross the world.

In the meantime, unbeaten American boxing legend Mayweather - who has a perfect 50-0 record - has committed to paying for all of Floyd's funeral costs.

View this post on Instagram

Undisputed champion @floydmayweather told @hollywoodunlocked in an exclusive interview, that he will commit to paying for the funeral services for George Floyd. Swipe up on our story for details. #justiceforgeorgefloyd 🙏🏽

A post shared by Mayweather Promotions (@mayweatherpromotions) on

"He'll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, [Mayweather] is definitely paying for the funeral," CEO Ellerbe told ESPN.

Ellerbe added: "Floyd has done these kind of things over the last 20 years."

Mayweather's last boxing bout was the mega-money Las Vegas showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017.

After that, the 43-year-old Mayweather faced kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition fight.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
