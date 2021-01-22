McGregor 'ready and raring to go' as he and Poirier make weight for UFC 257

'The Notorious' weighed in at 155lbs when he took to the scales, with Poirier a pound heavier ahead of the much-anticipated bout on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor defeated Poirier in a first-round knockout when the two first met at featherweight almost seven years ago but is sure to face an altogether sterner challenge this time around in a fight taking place at lightweight.

"I'm in fight mode now. That's for sure. The weight is down. We're closing in," McGregor said.

"It's f****** fight time now and I'm ready and raring to go. I cannot wait to get into this arena, this Octagon.

"I've been highly impressed, I think the whole business has been highly impressed, after that loss many, many years ago, he rose up became champion and has given so much back.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

"I am honoured to share the Octagon with this man. I know we have this competitive fire, and it's still there, there's no denying that and it's going to be a good fireworks filled bout but the respect is admirable for this man from me.

"Everyone, I'm so excited to be back."

There was no love lost between the two men when the pair fought in 2014 but the histrionics have been replaced by a much more amicable and respectable tone this time around.

At the weigh-in, Poirier provided McGregor with a bottle of his hot sauce and praised the Irishman and his team for reaching out to his foundation, but insists he is prepared for battle.

"I don't want to seem like we are up here giving each other back massages but I just wanted to clear the air," Poirier said.

Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor: The Notorious' previous 'comeback' fights ahead of UFC 257

"Conor's team, McGregor Sports Entertainment did reach out to my foundation and they are starting the donation to the good fight foundation and we have huge plans for that.

"So Conor, man to man, you are going to help a lot of people with that.

"My whole career has aligned me for tomorrow night, and I'm here to be victorious and get my hand raised by any means necessary.

"I'm leaving it all out there. Let's go."