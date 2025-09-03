More sports Rory McIlroy Considers Ryder Cup Victory As Key To Making 2025 His Best Year Yet Rory McIlroy views a potential Ryder Cup victory in 2025 as pivotal for his career. After achieving a grand slam, he aims to reassess his goals and solidify his legacy in golf. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Rory McIlroy has described 2025 as a pivotal year in his career, especially with the Ryder Cup on the horizon. Earlier this year, he achieved a career milestone by winning the Masters, completing his grand slam and ending an 11-year drought for a major title. Despite recent struggles, finishing T12 at the BMW Championship and T23 at the Tour Championship, McIlroy remains optimistic about upcoming events.

McIlroy is gearing up for the Irish Open, followed by the BMW PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup later this month. He feels satisfied with his accomplishments so far but believes that a Ryder Cup victory would be the ultimate highlight. "I guess it's the year that everything came together for me," he stated. "It was basically the one piece of the puzzle that was left for me to complete."

The Northern Irishman is eager to reassess his goals after this year's achievements. Winning an away Ryder Cup is now his primary focus. "The one thing for me this year to reassess my goals, an away Ryder Cup [win], after everything that's happened this year," he explained. McIlroy believes that if they succeed in winning an away Ryder Cup, it would make 2025 his best year in golf.

The last time an away team won the Ryder Cup was in 2012 when Europe triumphed under Jose Maria Olazabal's leadership at Medinah. This year's captain, Luke Donald, has retained most of the winning squad from Italy two years ago, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing his twin brother Nicolai as the only change.

McIlroy acknowledges the challenges of winning an away Ryder Cup, citing home advantage as a significant factor in recent tournaments. "I've said this repeatedly, but I think winning an away Ryder Cup is up there with one of the biggest achievements in the game," he noted. The European team faces a formidable task against a strong opponent and their supportive crowd.

The event will take place at Bethpage Black from September 26 to 28. McIlroy expressed confidence in Donald's selection of players, believing their experience could be crucial. "You could argue that pretty much every player is more accomplished than two years ago," he remarked.

The European team sees this as a unique opportunity to achieve something extraordinary despite knowing they face significant challenges. McIlroy appreciates Luke Donald's choice of players and believes they have assembled a strong team capable of competing effectively.