English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Meena Kumari clinches 54 kg gold as India grab five medals in Cologne Boxing WC

By
Meena Kumari bagged 54 kg gold in Cologne Boxing WC
Meena Kumari bagged 54 kg gold in Cologne Boxing WC

New Delhi, April 13: Strandja Cup gold medallist Meena Kumari Maisnam (54kg) continued her impeccable form to take the gold medal at the Cologne Boxing World Cup 2019 in Cologne, Germany on Saturday (April 13) while Sakshi (57kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (64kg) lost their final bouts and had to settle for the silver medal. India thus complete a haul of five medals from this prestigious European tournament following Pinki Rani (51kg) and Parveen (60kg)'s bronze medal wins.

Meena Kumari, who has the 2014 Asian Championships bronze medal and three National Championships titles to her credit, edged Thailand's Machai Bunyanut on points in the summit clash. This was the only bout of the tournament for the Manipur pugilist as she had been directly placed in the final due to a smaller draw.

Reigning youth world champion Sakshi's brilliant run came to an end against two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist Michaela Walsh. The Irish stamped her authority in a commanding 5-0 performance, leaving no chance for the 18-year-old Indian youngster to make a comeback in her first elite international final.

India Open gold medallist Pwilao Basumatary gave her best but came up short against China's Chengyu Yang, who was declared the winner on points.

India had sent a seven-member team to this tournament this time following a healthy haul of six medals from the erstwhile Chemistry Cup held at Halle last year. Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) were the only Indians to stand on the top podium in the last edition.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PUN 173/4 (20.0) vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: boxing cologne india
    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 22:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue