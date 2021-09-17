Megafight, Two World Title bouts to banner ONE X, says Chatri Sityodtong

Later this year, ONE Championship will celebrate its tenth year promoting martial arts events, and the organization isn't holding back on showcasing its top talent as per the recent comments by Sityodtong.

During a conversation in Ariel Helwani's "The MMA Hour" on Thursday (September 16), the promotion's CEO Sityodtong announced the anniversary event - ONE X, which is scheduled to take place on December 5.

Sityodtong revealed three bouts already confirmed for the show featuring top two MMA talents alongside the bantamweight and featherweight title bouts.

First up, is a megafight between ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon and 12-time Mixed Martial Arts World Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

However, the bout won't simply be a Muay Thai or mixed martial arts match. Rather, it will be a mix of both. The four-round hybrid bout will see both men competing under Muay Thai rules in the first and third rounds and competing under mixed martial arts rules in the second and fourth rounds.

This format will surely give Rodtang an advantage in the opening canto, but if "Mighty Mouse" can survive the Thai's lethal striking, expect "The Iron Man" to feel the pressure in the second.

The two other confirmed bouts are ONE World Title defenses.

ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes battles fellow Brazilian and #1-ranked contender John "Hands of Stone" Lineker.

Fernandes has been the most dominant World Champion in ONE, having won 11 World Title matches during his nine years at The Home of Martial Arts. Lineker is 3-0 in ONE, with two of those wins coming by KO.

Lastly, newly crowned ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le defends his belt against BJJ No Gi World Champion and #3-ranked contender Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon.

Le defeated longtime titleholder Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen to win the belt in late 2020. Tonon, on the other hand, has a perfect 6-0 record in ONE.

Stylistically, this fight will be a contrast between Le's talented taekwondo striking and Tonon's durable ground game.

In the meantime, catch all the action at ONE: REVOLUTION on Friday (September 24), live and for free on the ONE Super App.

Source: Media Release