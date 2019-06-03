English

Tiger enjoys final round to challenge Memorial Tournament top 10

By Opta
Tiger Woods
With his best round of the week at the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods moved to nine under and, entering the clubhouse, into the top 10.

Ohio, June 3: Tiger Woods was pleased to end his week on a high at the Memorial Tournament and take some form towards the US Open.

The Masters champion entered Sunday four under in Ohio, before making one of his famous fourth-round charges to record his best round of the week.

A five-under 67 took Woods to nine under to enter the clubhouse in a tie for 10th.

Woods might have been even better placed as a birdie at the par-three 12th put him in joint-fourth at one stage, but he bogeyed at the 14th and the last.

The 43-year-old at least enjoyed himself as he gears up for the next major at Pebble Beach.

"I played really well today. It was fun," Woods said. "I hit the ball so crisp and so solid and I made some nice putts. I had it rolling for a little bit.

"I wanted to have something positive going into the Open and I kind of snuck up into a nice little possible top 10 here, so it was good.

"I was never going to win the tournament from where I was at. I texted my buddies that I wanted to get to double digits today and I did - I just didn't stay there."

Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019

