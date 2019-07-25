English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Phelps frustrated to see 'incredible' Milak smash 200m world record

By Opta
Kristof Milak broke Michael Phelps 200 metres butterfly world record
Kristof Milak broke Michael Phelps' 200 metres butterfly world record

New York, July 25: A frustrated Michael Phelps praised Kristof Milak for an "incredible" swim after the Hungarian smashed the American great's 200 metres butterfly world record on Wednesday (July 24).

Teenager Milak won the final at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju with a time of one minute and 50.73 seconds, breaking the record of 1:51.51 set by Phelps in 2009.

Milak described it as a "tremendous honour" to beat a time set by a man who amassed a record 23 Olympic gold medals and had held the world-leading time in the butterfly event for 18 years, having become the youngest male to break a swimming world record as a 15-year-old in March 2001.

Milak's time was all the more impressive as he trailed Chad le Clos at the 50m and 100m marks before storming through the second half of the race to beat the South African, who finished third, and silver medallist Daiya Seto.

"As frustrated as I am to see that record go down, I couldn't be happier to see how he did it," the now-retired Phelps told the New York Times. "That kid's last 100 (metres) was incredible. He put together a great 200 fly from start to finish.

"It happened because there was a kid who wanted to do it, who dreamed of doing it, who figured out what it would take to do it, who worked on his technique until it was beautiful and who put in the really, really hard work that it takes to do it. My hat's off to him."

More SWIMMING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: swimming michael phelps olympics
Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue