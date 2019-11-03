Berchelt stops Sosa in fourth round

Berchelt stopped former world champion Sosa in the fourth round of Saturday's bout at Dignity Health Sports Park.

After dictating the opening round, Mexican boxer Berchelt (37-1) dropped Sosa with a series of shots in the second.

American opponent Sosa – riding a three-fight win streak – did not back down and managed to survive the second-round onslaught.

Berchelt came out with intent in the fourth round as he sent Sosa (23-4-4) to the canvas for a second time before the referee eventually waved off the contest.