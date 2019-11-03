English
Berchelt stops Sosa in fourth round

By Sacha Pisani
Miguel Berchelt

California, November 3: WBC super-featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt scored a TKO victory over Jason Sosa in Carson, California.

Berchelt stopped former world champion Sosa in the fourth round of Saturday's bout at Dignity Health Sports Park.

After dictating the opening round, Mexican boxer Berchelt (37-1) dropped Sosa with a series of shots in the second.

American opponent Sosa – riding a three-fight win streak – did not back down and managed to survive the second-round onslaught.

Berchelt came out with intent in the fourth round as he sent Sosa (23-4-4) to the canvas for a second time before the referee eventually waved off the contest.

Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
