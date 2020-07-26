Tyson comeback 'a beautiful thing' despite risks - Foreman

Tyson has confirmed he will make a comeback on September 12 in Las Vegas, taking on four-weight world champion Jones in a pay-per-view contest between two legendary names in the sport.

The 54-year-old - whose last outing was way back in 2005, when he retired against Kevin McBride - has teased the possibility of a return in recent months, posting videos on social media as he worked out in the gym.

Foreman understands better than most why the duo have signed up for the showdown. At the age of 45, he became the oldest heavyweight champion when he famously stopped Michael Moorer.

"There's a time when you've got to worry about your health, but it's a beautiful thing that they would even come out [and fight]," Foreman told TMZ Sport.

"Perhaps they can name a charity to be the recipient of the funds. I think it's good to come out, but it's got to be a fun thing."

While making clear the dangers of competing again, Foreman expects it would have been impossible to change Tyson's mind once it was made up.

He said: "Boxing is nothing to play with. I would tell them that it's really dangerous.

"But when you make up your mind to do something like that, you can't tell them not to do it. They're not going to hear that.

"Even me, a big fool like me, back in the day, I only saw what I wanted to see."